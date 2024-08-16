Nine SADC Leaders May Boycott Summit as Mnangagwa Prepares to Assume Chairmanship

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Amidst rising speculation, enigmatic Zanu PF official Killer Zivhu has suggested that nine leaders from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) might boycott the upcoming summit in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Zivhu’s cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter) hinted at a significant diplomatic snub: “Breaking: 9 guests pull out of the party due to other commitments, but the celebration will go on! Birthday cake will be cut with or without them. #PartyWillGoOn #NoShow.”

The summit, scheduled for this weekend, is poised to be a pivotal event as Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to take over the SADC Chairmanship.

The potential absence of these leaders could cast a shadow over Mnangagwa’s ascension and the overall significance of the summit.

The reasons behind the possible boycott remain unclear, but the development underscores ongoing tensions within the regional bloc.

As preparations continue, the implications of these absences could affect both the summit’s outcomes and regional diplomatic relations.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...