Tocky Vibes, Freeman Shine

Spread the love

There is a growing appetite for Zimbabwean music across the globe of late, with more local artists getting invited for festivals and gigs around the world.

Artists suchTocky Vibes, Freeman and Killer T recently took their act to platforms such as Zimfest in the United Kingdom.

Plot Mhako, an arts experts believe this is a step in the creation of international brands among local artists.

‘‘Lately, we have seen the increase in the number of Zimbabweans that are performing at different International platforms across the world. This is a very welcoming positive development that confirms that Zimbabwean art is indeed on demand. It says that Zimbabwean music is not only for the local consumption but it’s also music that is appealing to a broader Market,’’ he said.

While these stages have created a platform for local artists to get recognition, renowned guitarist, Mono Mukundu believes artists should leverage on the opportunity and make efforts to create a sound that is original.

‘’This is definitely a positive development for our artists. However, there is need for locals to create a sound that is Zimbabwean for them to get recognition globally. If you look at all the artists who have gone global including Oliver Mtukudzi, Chioneso Maraire their music sold out there because it was original not a copied genre. Even if you check the trends globally the artists that do well are usually those who have an original sound of their country,’’ said Mukundu.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...