Hopewell Who’s Spent 7 Years Advising Defence Ministry To Arrest Chamisa’s Followers, Confidently Accuses Nelson Of Neglecting His Jailed Supporters

By Investigative Reporter | ZimEye | For years, Hopewell Chin’ono has acclaimed himself as a “relentless critic” of Zimbabwe’s government, a champion of democracy, and a staunch defender of human rights. However, evidence from the same seven-year period reveals with pristine detail that behind this carefully crafted persona lies a different reality—one that involves money laundering, deceit, and a long history of covering up his true activities dating back to 1995, a period during which he has changed his own name.

Hopewell Chin’ono, who has spent the past seven years corrupting Defense Ministers, starting with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (watch video) made headlines yesterday by accusing Nelson Chamisa of abandoning his supporters.

In July 2022, Chin’ono was recorded trying to convince the jailed legislator, Job Sikhala, his accusation that Chamisa has abandoned him in prison. (listen to recording)



https://www.facebook.com/share/v/AkGc5FrpUoDxymUG/?mibextid=KsPBc6





Chin’ono’s Seven-Year Cover-Up of Money Laundering Activities Under the Guise of Journalism.

Chin’ono, who recently made headlines by accusing opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of neglecting his supporters, has been exposed for using his supposed opposition to the Zimbabwean government as a façade to mask his involvement in illicit financial activities that have, in fact, supported the very system he claims to oppose.

One of the most damning pieces of evidence concerns Chin’ono’s claim that he acquired significant wealth at a young age. According to Chin’ono, his journey into property ownership began in 1996 when, at the age of 25, he received a £50,000 credit from a UK institution, which he used to purchase a sports car. This car was then exported to Zimbabwe, without proper documentation, and sold illegally to fund the purchase of a luxurious home in the affluent Chisipite suburb of Harare.

However, evidence clearly shows that Chin’ono’s account of his financial success is riddled with inconsistencies. Despite his claims of legitimate business dealings, including a more recent assertion that he made his fortune selling cellphones between 2003 and 2006, he has consistently failed to disclose the name of the UK institution that granted him such a substantial credit at such a young age. This glaring omission has raised serious questions about the legality of his early wealth.

During a revealing interview with the esteemed investigative journalist Geoff Nyarota in 2021, Chin’ono notably avoided answering questions about the origins of his money—a tactic that only confirmed suspicions about his illicit financial activities. This avoidance is a clear indication that Chin’ono has been diverting attention from his fraudulent dealings by presenting himself as a social justice warrior.

The timeline also reveals that Chin’ono, originally known as Mukusha, changed his name during the period in which he mysteriously accumulated vast wealth—a period marked by the absence of any salary or wage records to substantiate his claims of legitimate income. This name change was evidently part of his strategy to obscure the origins of his wealth and to reinvent himself as a respected journalist and activist.

Furthermore, multiple credible witnesses have come forward, with some providing video testimonies, confirming that Chin’ono engaged in credit and cheque fraud before changing his name. Some of his former associates from that time have been convicted of fraud involving millions of pounds, underscoring the illegal nature of the activities that funded his rise to prominence.

Among the most significant testimonies is that of a human rights activist employed by the NHS, who withdrew her support for Nelson Chamisa’s opposition party due to its backing of Chin’ono following his 2020 arrest on charges of incitement to violence. The activist, who has recounted her own experiences with Chin’ono’s bullying tactics, warned that his unchecked behavior could have devastating consequences for Zimbabwe if allowed to continue. (Listen to Dr Maboreke in audio below)

Adding to these troubling revelations are allegations from women dating back to Chin’ono’s high school days at Marlborough, Harare, where he is said to have bullied his headmaster, Arison Chiware, into accepting him despite poor academic performance. These women have come forward with harrowing accounts of sexual misconduct, further solidifying the image of a man who has long used intimidation and manipulation to achieve his ends.

One key example of this behavior comes from Dr. Nyasha Maboreke, whose family has expressed concerns about Chin’ono’s use of their name. In a revealing audio interview, Dr. Maboreke stated, *“Even my family have been deeply concerned that he sometimes uses my name as well, directly because if you notice he is now saying Nyasha Maboreke these times. So that he makes a distinction between the two of us. You know our lad he does something when, what I have realised is I can engage to tone down. I have already done so actually but sometimes he has got his own mind you know, CHUCKLE!”*

This admission highlights the way in which Chin’ono has manipulated the narrative to suit his own ends, using the names and reputations of others to validate his questionable claims of property ownership.

As more evidence continues to emerge, it is becoming increasingly clear that Hopewell Chin’ono’s public persona as a crusader for justice has been nothing more than a carefully constructed cover for his illicit activities. The seven years of pristine evidence leave no doubt that Chin’ono’s actions have not only supported but also reinforced the very regime he claims to oppose, exposing him as a key player in the corruption he so vehemently pretends to fight against.

This comprehensive exposure of Chin’ono’s activities sheds light on the true nature of his involvement in Zimbabwean politics, revealing a man who has used his platform not to challenge injustice, but to cover up his own involvement in criminal activities while maintaining the façade of a righteous activist.

