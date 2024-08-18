‘Mboro’ to Spend Weekend in Jail

Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng will spend another weekend in custody after police failed to verify his home address. Mboro, along with his relative and bodyguard Vincent Baloi, was arrested last week following an incident where they allegedly kidnapped Mboro’s grandchildren from a local school.

Court proceedings were delayed due to the police’s failure to verify the home addresses of Mboro and his co-accused for their bail applications.

The trio appeared in Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in the East Rand today for their second bail hearing. In his bail affidavit, Mboro argued that his incarceration is detrimental to his congregation, who rely on him both spiritually and financially.

In contrast, Baloi stated that he could only afford bail of R500 due to financial strain from family responsibilities. The state has announced its intention to oppose bail for all three accused. The case has been postponed to Monday to allow time for the verification of the accused’s addresses.

