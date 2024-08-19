Eight Mourners Perish In Nyazura Horror Crash

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Police have confirmed the death of Eight mourners and the injury of four others after a vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck at Save River Bridge along the Chivhu-Nyazura road Sunday.

The eight people were on their way to a funeral.

National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the 135 kilometre peg along the Chivhu-Nyazura Road at Save Bridge on August 18 at around 7.50 pm,” he said.

“Eight people were killed while four others were injured when a Nissan Vannet VN200 vehicle which was traveling towards Dorowa with 11 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Shackman truck that was traveling in the opposite direction.”

Investigations indicate that the accident occurred after the Nissan Vannet hit a grid on the bridge, resulting in the vehicle’s ball joint dislodging.

Subsequently, the vehicle veered onto the oncoming lane.

The driver of the Shackman truck fled from the scene, leaving the vehicle and some documents behind.

Police have since released the names of seven of the eight victims who were identified by their next of kin.

These are Priviledge Muzanenhamo (41), Elizabeth Tomu (30), Aleck Zenda (31), George Kamhunga (34) and Anotida Zenda (one), all of Timire Park in Ruwa.

Wadzanayi Kamhunga (30) and Angela Kamhunga (25) of Kuwadzana 1 were also among the victims.

The bodies of the eight victims were taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured victims were admitted at the same hospital.

