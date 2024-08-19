Five ZRP Cops Accused of Killing Suspected Robber

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — In a landmark ruling, five police officers accused of killing a suspected armed robber have been acquitted by the Bulawayo High Court. The officers, Herbert Kanyinji, Bornwell Mahachi, Amiga Shumba, Norge Rapayi, and Mbekezeli Bhebhe, had been on trial for the death of Banda, a man believed to be behind a series of robberies in the Bulawayo and Esigodini areas.

Justice Evangelista Kabasa, presiding over the case, delivered the verdict, ruling that the State had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove its case against the officers. “We were left with more questions than answers as to when, where, and who strangled the now-deceased,” stated Justice Kabasa, emphasizing the lack of direct evidence connecting the officers to Banda’s death.

The incident in question occurred when the officers, armed with AK47 rifles, apprehended Banda at his home. According to the prosecution, Banda was allegedly assaulted by the officers as they demanded his true identity. Banda reportedly resisted arrest and attempted to disarm one of the officers, leading to a physical altercation. The officers subdued him, tying his hands as they continued their interrogation.

The situation escalated when Banda managed to briefly escape custody, only to be recaptured and taken on a mission to recover a hidden firearm in Claremont. During this transport, Banda reportedly suffered a seizure, leading to his rapid deterioration. The officers then took him to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Throughout the trial, the officers maintained their innocence, arguing that the force used was necessary due to Banda’s resistance during the arrest. The defense asserted that Banda’s death was a result of unforeseen medical complications rather than any intentional or excessive force applied by the officers.

Crucial testimony was provided by Banda’s wife, Ms. Rejoice Nyathi, who was present during the raid but fled in fear. Ms. Nyathi admitted that she could not identify the individuals involved in the raid, further complicating the prosecution’s case.

Justice Kabasa’s ruling has sparked significant discussion, particularly around the complexities of the case and the standards required for securing a conviction in such serious matters. The acquittal highlights ongoing concerns about the challenges in prosecuting law enforcement officers in cases of alleged misconduct.

The verdict has brought a sense of relief to the families of the acquitted officers, but it also leaves unanswered questions about the circumstances surrounding Banda’s death, a matter that may continue to stir public debate in the days to come.- state media

