Mugabe Propagandist Dies

By Political Reporter-One of the late President Robert Mugabe’s spin-doctors and former Information Ministry director, Alois Chamboko has died.

He was 70.



Chamboko died in Gwanda on Sunday after a short illness.

His eldest son, Samuel Chamboko, confirmed the death to the state media.

He will be buried in Machokoto Village, Mwenezi, on Thursday.

Chamboko was born on August 4, 1954, in Chivi.

He went to St Simon Zhara and Mucheke Secondary School.

He joined the civil service in 1974 in the then District Commissioner’s office.

In 1979 he moved to the Ministry of Information’s mobile cinema unit before joining the Zimbabwe Information Service (ZIS) as District Information Officer for Beitbridge.

He rose through the ranks within the ministry to the post of director for rural communication, which he held until his retirement in 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Pauline, three children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

