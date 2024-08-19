Mutsvangwa Cuts Lone Figure At SADC Summit

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Among the well-dressed delegates with their entourages, Zanu PF spokesman Chris Mutsvangwa stood out for his solitude.

While other politicians mingled and vied for recognition, Mutsvangwa appeared isolated, wandering outside the Parliament building with an air of resignation. His solitary figure drew the attention of onlookers, including journalists who later sought interviews with him.

This followed a string of recent events suggesting Mutsvangwa’s growing estrangement from the political establishment. Earlier this year, Mnangagwa dismissed Mutsvangwa from his role as Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs minister.

Additionally, reports indicate that Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga avoided shaking Mutsvangwa’s hand during last week’s Defence Forces Day, and he was reportedly removed from his position at the Manhize Steel plant for being “too vocal.”

Political analyst Ruben Mbofana commented that Mutsvangwa’s unpredictable and divisive nature has led to his marginalization. According to Mbofana, “Mutsvangwa’s erratic behavior has cost him trust and allies, much like during the Mugabe era when he was eventually fired.”

Meanwhile, three other familiar faces from Zimbabwe’s political scene—MDC T leader Douglas Mwonzora, Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, and National Constitutional Assembly president Lovemore Madhuku—were also in attendance at the summit.

Although their political influence has waned in recent years, the trio received the same hospitality as other delegates, enjoying the luxurious amenities provided for summit attendees. Observers suggested that their presence signaled a desperate attempt to regain relevance, both domestically and on the regional stage.

Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya expressed surprise at the opposition leaders’ participation in the summit, given the ongoing strife for fellow opposition figures in Zimbabwe. Ngwenya remarked,

“It’s curious that Mwonzora and Madhuku are comfortable attending a meeting that has caused so much suffering for other opposition leaders and activists.” Ngwenya also noted that the strained body language of Mutsvangwa reflected deepening factionalism within Zanu PF.

The summit was held under tight security, with heightened measures in place across the host city.

Armed officers patrolled the streets, and roadblocks were set up at key points leading to the venue. Attendees and journalists faced rigorous security checks, with access to the summit location strictly controlled. Inside the venue, security remained intense, with every entry point guarded and access to different areas carefully managed.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...