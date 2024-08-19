Mutsvangwa Says Arrested Activists Can Now Be Released Since SADC Summit Has Ended

ZimEye
At a press conference @ZANUPF_Official spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa said the courts can now release @CCCZimbabwe supporters because the #SADCSummit is finished- for full presser watch here https://t.co/HSJA3UcrnW pic.twitter.com/iiCQeqFTXQ— NewsDay Zimbabwe (@NewsDayZimbabwe) August 19, 2024
