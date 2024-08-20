Armed Robbery Suspects Killed in Shoot-Out with Police

By A Correspondent | Bulawayo, 19th August 2024 – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the deaths of two armed robbery suspects, Aleck Moyo (37) and Bongani Tshuma (41), following a dramatic shoot-out in Bulawayo on the 18th of August, 2024.

According to a press statement released by the ZRP, the incident occurred when detectives from CID Homicide, Bulawayo, conducted a raid at a bushy area between Mpilo Hospital and Richmond. Acting on intelligence that the suspects were hiding in the area, police officers moved in to apprehend them. However, the suspects opened fire on the detectives, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire.

The shoot-out resulted in the suspects sustaining gunshot wounds. They were immediately transported to the United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals, where they were pronounced dead upon admission. During the operation, law enforcement recovered a Canik pistol with four rounds and an Astra revolver with two rounds from the scene.

The deceased suspects were implicated in a series of five armed robbery cases dating back to March 2024. These include a robbery on the 7th of May 2024 in Phataliika Village, Nyamandlovu, and another on the 29th of July 2024 in old Nkulumane 12, Bulawayo, where vehicles and cellphones were stolen.

The ZRP has reiterated its commitment to eradicating armed robbery in the country, assuring the public that no effort will be spared in bringing criminals to justice. The recent operation is a testament to the force’s resolve in ensuring that law and order prevail in Zimbabwe.

Further details are expected as the investigation continues.

