Thieves Break-In At Mnangagwa Farm, Grab $6 000

By Political Reporter-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has lost $6 000 to thieves after they broke in at his Precade farm in Kwekwe.

The break-in happened soon after the just-ended SADC summit.

More details to follow….

Breaking News:-



There was a break in at President Mnangagwa's Precade farm in Kwekwe. Thieves went away with US$6k. This incident happened just after a visit by Botswana President at the farm soon after ge just ended SADC summit @edmnangagwa @OfficialMasisi @PoliceZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/eW9cLPqcvp — COZWVA (@cozwva) August 20, 2024

