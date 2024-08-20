Top Cop Dies After Sex-Concoction OverDose

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Fresh details have emerged about the sudden death of former Chief Superintendent Francis Matsika, who passed away while at his girlfriend’s home in Chitungwiza.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday morning, reportedly during sexual intercourse.

Matsika, who was at the residence of his long-time partner, 45-year-old Blessing Zuva, located at House Number 10197 in Unit H, Seke, began to struggle for breath and collapsed shortly after engaging in a second round of sex.

Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the initial police report, Matsika arrived at Zuva’s home around 10:30 AM, carrying a plastic bag containing 10 liters of cooking oil and a pint of milk.

He instructed Zuva to mix the milk with salt, explaining that he was suffering from erectile dysfunction.

It is believed that Matsika overdosed on sex-enhancing drugs, which were later discovered in his pocket by investigating officers.

The matter was promptly reported to the ZRP Zengeza Police Station, where investigations are ongoing.

