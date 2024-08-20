Watch: Mutsvangwa Mocks Jailed Political Activists

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa has described jailed political activists as deviants.

Mutsvangwa stunned all and sundry during a media briefing when he gloated over plight of suffering political activists.

Former Zanu PF official Walter Mzembi wrote on X:

“Presidential aspirant , 2028 & Spokesperson of @ZANUPF_Official , Cde Chris Mutsvangwa mocking his victims .”

Presidential aspirant , 2028 & Spokesperson of @ZANUPF_Official , Cde Chris Mutsvangwa mocking his victims .



Something is terribly amiss; this level of sadism is shocking ! pic.twitter.com/iTyGXobJ4k — Dr Walter Mzembi (@waltermzembi) August 19, 2024

Something is terribly amiss; this level of sadism is shocking !

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...