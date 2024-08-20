Watch: Mutsvangwa Mocks Jailed Political Activists
20 August 2024
By A Correspondent
Zanu PF spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa has described jailed political activists as deviants.
Mutsvangwa stunned all and sundry during a media briefing when he gloated over plight of suffering political activists.
Former Zanu PF official Walter Mzembi wrote on X:
“Presidential aspirant , 2028 & Spokesperson of @ZANUPF_Official , Cde Chris Mutsvangwa mocking his victims .”
Something is terribly amiss; this level of sadism is shocking !