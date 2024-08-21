Mutsvangwa Urges Citizens In Diaspora To Return Home

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In a recent statement, Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa reported a notable increase in the number of Zimbabweans returning from abroad, attributing this trend to the effective leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Addressing the media in Harare on Monday, Mutsvangwa asserted that President Mnangagwa’s governance has fostered a sense of stability and optimism among both citizens and investors.

Mutsvangwa highlighted what he described as a transformative period under Mnangagwa’s leadership, which he believes has positively impacted business investment across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

This newfound confidence, according to Mutsvangwa, is a driving factor behind the increasing repatriation of Zimbabweans from the diaspora.

“Now those in the diaspora are coming back home.

We want everyone to come back home,” Mutsvangwa stated, emphasizing a growing trend of returnees who are encouraged by the country’s perceived progress.

He added that the current sentiment reflects a broader national pride and satisfaction with Mnangagwa’s administration.

The spokesperson’s comments align with the government’s broader narrative of economic recovery and national rejuvenation under Mnangagwa’s leadership, suggesting that his policies are successfully reinvigorating both domestic and international confidence in Zimbabwe’s future.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...