Police Sacrifice Daily for Our Safety

By Dr. Masimba Mavaza | Lawyer Tinomudaishe Chinyoka recently questioned why there are no reported injuries among police officers during alleged shootouts with suspected armed robbers. These comments, however, show a lack of understanding of the dangers police officers face daily.

For example, in Bulawayo, a police officer, Constable Gibson Tafara Madzimure, 35, was tragically shot and killed by armed robbers in New Luveve suburb while on duty. He was shot in the head at the home of an alleged illegal foreign currency dealer, Last Mukomawashe, and succumbed to his injuries on arrival at Mpilo Central Hospital. Does Chinyoka remember this? Probably not. But the Madzimure family lost a son who died serving his country. Their loss is a painful reminder that the safety we enjoy is often secured by the blood of these brave officers.

Police officers are committed to making our communities safer by preventing and thoroughly investigating crime, supporting victims, and bringing offenders to justice. They work tirelessly to build stronger, more resilient communities and provide a modern police force that meets the needs of the public they serve.

Armed robbery is a serious crime that demands an appropriate response from the police. When someone questions why officers weren’t injured during a shootout, they overlook the daily risks officers face. Every day, police officers encounter situations that could quickly turn deadly, whether it’s a domestic violence call or a robbery. These routine encounters are fraught with danger, and the officer’s primary goal is to protect themselves and the public while apprehending criminals.

Instead of applauding the police for minimizing injuries during combat, questioning their survival is not only irresponsible but also demoralizing. The statistics speak for themselves: Zimbabwean law enforcement has seen an increase in line-of-duty deaths over the past decade, with the leading causes being firearms-related ambush attacks, traffic-related incidents, and exposure to diseases like COVID-19. These dangers take a significant toll, with studies showing that law enforcement officers have a higher suicide rate than any other profession, and many suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

High-profile ambush attacks capture public attention, but much of the danger police face comes from routine situations that can suddenly turn violent. Ambush attacks are nearly impossible to predict or prevent, but awareness, vigilance, and proper equipment can help police departments mitigate these risks. Police officers risk their lives every day to protect us, and many join the force seeking discipline, stability, and a chance to serve the community.

The police are essential for protecting the vulnerable, defending the marginalized, and maintaining order. Despite the low pay and high risk, they continue to serve with dedication. Some officers suffer from job-related injuries that affect their quality of life, yet they continue to do the best they can. They don’t need to be criticized for surviving; instead, they should be supported and honored for their service.

Every time a police officer goes on duty, they face unknown dangers. They put their lives on the line to ensure we live in a peaceful and protected society. Their presence deters crime and reassures the public. The police must stay alive to continue protecting our communities and to foster trust and confidence.

Cde Chinyoka’s anti-police sentiments are not only misguided but also harmful to the law-abiding citizens who rely on the police for safety. By ignoring the challenges police face, he overlooks the very real dangers they confront every day. Police officers are far more likely to be shot by a robber than to shoot a robber themselves.

Chinyoka’s comments are unfortunate, sad, and deeply disturbing. The work of the police is crucial to maintaining public safety. It isn’t just about dealing with minor crimes; it’s about ensuring that people feel safe in their homes and communities. Criticizing police for not being injured in the line of duty undermines public confidence in policing and does a disservice to those who protect us. If a robber dies in a shootout, it’s unfortunate, but the police have a right to defend themselves. When an officer survives a dangerous encounter, we should celebrate their survival, not scrutinize it.

