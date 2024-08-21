Tshabangu Feasts On Auxillia Mnangagwa Heavy Luncheon Amid National Crisis

By A Correspondent

Controversial Citizens Coalition for Change interim Secretary General Senator Sengezo Tshabangu has come under scrutiny for attending a lavish luncheon at State House with Zimbabwe’s First Family, while the nation faces severe poverty and social unrest.

Tshabangu, who is often seen as a Zanu PF ally, defended his attendance in a post on X.

He stated:”Yesterday, we had a luncheon hosted by the @ZimFirstLady at State House.

Despite our differences, we are one people. Ultimately, we must love our country. Politics of hate have no place among us.”

The luncheon has sparked criticism as many Zimbabweans struggle with economic hardship, raising questions about the appropriateness of such opulence in times of widespread poverty.

