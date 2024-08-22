Mnangagwa Keeps Chiwenga at Bay as Succession Battle Intensifies

By A Correspondent

In the ever-evolving landscape of Zimbabwean politics, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is strategically moving to solidify his grip on power and secure a third term.

This move comes as he keeps his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, on the periphery of key decision-making processes amid a heightened succession battle within the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Mnangagwa’s focus on retaining power has become increasingly apparent as he leverages his position to marginalize Chiwenga, who is also a key figure in the party’s hierarchy.

The dynamic between the two leaders is shaped by Mnangagwa’s ambition for an extended tenure while Chiwenga, as the party’s vice president, eyes the presidency, constrained by the Constitution’s two-term limit for any president.

The political tension is underscored by Mnangagwa’s strategic decisions, which appear aimed at diminishing Chiwenga’s influence and keeping him away from critical roles that could bolster his succession prospects.

This dynamic is especially significant as Zimbabwe approaches a crucial period of electoral contests and party realignments.

Amid these political gimmicks, Chiwenga has made notable efforts to enhance Zimbabwe’s international economic profile.

A government source highlighted Chiwenga’s recent engagement at the Africa Conclave on India-Africa Partnership.

His presentation at the event successfully generated substantial interest among Indian investors, showcasing Zimbabwe’s investment potential across various economic sectors.

This positive reception underscores Chiwenga’s role in bolstering the country’s global economic relations, even as he navigates the internal political currents.

The unfolding political drama within ZANU-PF is set against a backdrop of increasing international attention, driven by Chiwenga’s compelling pitch to global business leaders.

As the succession battle heats up, the intricate balance of power between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of Zimbabwe’s leadership and its global economic engagements.

