Road Traffic Accidents Rise In Masvingo…

A concerning surge in traffic volume has transformed Masvingo’s roads into hazardous routes, posing a significant threat to drivers and pedestrians alike.

In a disturbing incident, two separate accidents occurred at the same location within a single hour, highlighting the dire need for improved road safety measures.

The intersection of J Tongogara Avenue and S Tavarwisa Street in Masvingo City witnessed the two devastating collisions, involving multiple vehicles.

This alarming incident underscores the risks associated with increased traffic flow and the urgent need for enhanced traffic management and road maintenance.

As the volume of traffic continues to rise, residents and authorities are sounding the alarm, calling for swift action to address the growing concern.

The city’s infrastructure is being pushed to its limits, and it is crucial that measures are taken to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of all road users.

Source : The Traffic Pulse Newsletter

