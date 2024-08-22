Tshabangu Claims Power to Secure Release of Prince Dubeko-Sibanda

By A Correspondent

Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-appointed interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change, has claimed he has the power to secure the release of jailed former Binga North MP Prince Dubeko-Sibanda.

Sibanda was arrested last week on charges of inciting public violence.

“As his leader, I will ensure his release,” Tshabangu declared on Tuesday.

“Although we may have ideological differences, his status as an opposition member outweighs everything. Regardless of his stance after my efforts, I am committed to his freedom as it is his constitutional right.”

Prosecutors allege that between August 1 and August 16, 2024, Sibanda used Citizens Coalition for Change WhatsApp groups and his X handle, Prince Dubeko Sibanda/@Dubeko Sibanda, to incite party members to engage in violent activities, including barricading roads and burning shops and tyres.

