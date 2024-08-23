11-Year-Old Girl Becomes Sole Caregiver for Paralysed Father in Chimanimani

Spread the love

Mandima, Chimanimani – In a heartbreaking tale of resilience and responsibility, an 11-year-old girl from the remote village of Mandima, under Chief Mutambara, has emerged as the sole caregiver for her paralysed father after her mother abandoned the family six years ago.

Patience Mukute, a young girl forced to drop out of school, has taken on the role of nurse, caretaker, and breadwinner for her father, who was left paralysed and unable to speak after suffering a stroke. The tragic event occurred when Patience returned home from school one day, only to find her father lying helpless on the ground, saliva trickling from his mouth. Since then, the young girl has been solely responsible for his care, a task that has taken a significant toll on her own health and well-being.

Adding to her burden, Patience has suffered severe burns on her legs after an accident involving fire. Despite the constant pain and lack of medical attention, she continues to perform strenuous daily tasks such as fetching water and firewood, cooking, and bathing her father. The physical demands, coupled with poor nutrition and the absence of proper medical care, have left Patience in a dire state.

When reporters from The Manica Post visited their home recently, they witnessed the dire conditions under which the father and daughter live. Both are barely able to walk, with the father’s paralysis and Patience’s untreated burns compounding their struggles. Despite these overwhelming challenges, Patience remains determined, sharing how a visit to a local prophet has led to slight improvements in her father’s condition.

Patience’s story is a poignant reminder of the harsh realities faced by many in impoverished and remote areas. She dreams of returning to school and reclaiming her childhood, but her immediate concern is for basic necessities. She is appealing for donations of school fees, uniforms, shoes, clothing, toiletries, food, and medication for her father.

Her plea highlights the urgent need for community support to alleviate their suffering and provide the young girl with the opportunity to focus on her education and well-being. This young girl’s courage and determination in the face of such adversity is a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit, and a call to action for those who can make a difference in her life.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...