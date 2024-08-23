Beer Drinkers Kill Man In Dispute Over Urinating On Shop Wall

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have confirmed the arrest of two individuals, Biggie Fanamaya (19) and Edson Mambo (25), in relation to a murder case that took place on August 20, 2024, at Masaisai Business Centre, Mazhaka 1, Tengwe.

The incident resulted in the death of Josphat Jere (24).

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Fanamaya and Mambo allegedly struck Jere on the head with a stone following an argument during a beer-drinking session.

The confrontation began when Jere confronted the suspects for urinating on the walls of a local shop.

The dispute escalated, leading to the fatal attack.

The suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

