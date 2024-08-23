Kombi Driver Almost Escape Severe Punishment, High Court Orders Resentencing

By A Correspondent| High Court Justice Faith Mushure has strongly criticized a magistrate’s handling of Munyaradzi Ronde’s reckless driving case.

Initially, Ronde, a kombi driver who drove against traffic and collided with two vehicles, received a lenient six-month suspended sentence.

Justice Mushure has overturned this decision, citing the need for a more appropriate sentence, and has remitted the case back to the trial court for resentencing.

The case, which has drawn significant public attention, originally saw the charge reduced from reckless to negligent driving, causing widespread concern.

