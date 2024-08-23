Mafume Attends Training At Mnangagwa Propaganda School?

By A Correspondent

A Zanu PF source has claimed that Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume is participating in training at the Zanu PF Chitepo School of Ideology.

According to the source, Mafume is among a group of mayors, councillors, and staff from the country’s 92 local authorities, including CCC councillors, receiving instruction at the school.

Levison Chambati, a Zanu PF apologist, stated on Thursday, “CCC Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume is among mayors, councillors, and staff from the country’s 92 local authorities, including CCC councillors, who are undergoing training at Zanu PF’s Chitepo School of Ideology.

The training is being conducted by Principal Machacha, a Zanu PF Politburo member.”

This revelation has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the nature and purpose of the training.

