Zanu PF Stalwart Expresses Admiration for Chamisa

By A Correspondent

In a surprising turn of events, Killer Zivhu, a well-known Zanu PF stalwart, has publicly admitted to holding admiration for opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Zivhu’s revelation comes amidst ongoing political tensions and has sparked significant discussion about his political affiliations and relationships.

In a post on X, Zivhu disclosed his admiration and personal connection to Chamisa, stating, “Vaiva baba ne mwana ava, Tsvangirayi muzukuru wangu weropa chaiye, Chamisa mupfana wangu tinotaura chero pakati peusiku, respect their relationship chero Save vakatisiya, taurayi popularity ya Tshabangu, Ncube, Mwonzora, Biti na Sikhala.”

Translated, this means, “… Tsvangirai was my blood relative, Chamisa is a friend with whom I talk even in the middle of the night.

Respect their relationship even though Tsvangirai left us, speak about the popularity of Tshabangu, Ncube, Mwonzora, Biti, and Sikhala.”

Zivhu’s remarks reveal not only his personal admiration for Chamisa but also his acknowledgment of the enduring influence of late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

His candidness about his relationship with Chamisa and his call to respect other political figures highlights the complexities and intersections of Zimbabwean politics.

