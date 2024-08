Chamisa Mobbed For Selfies

Spread the love

By Political Reporter-The country’s most popular politician, Nelson Chamisa, was Sartuday mobbed for pictures and selfies by dozens at a Harare restaurant where he had stopped.

SWEET LOVE…Wherever I go, I am always moved by this sort of affection and genuine happiness!! pic.twitter.com/DnZzIt8whz — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 24, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...