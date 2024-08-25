Chamisa Calls For Decisive Action…

By A Correspondent

On Friday, opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa issued a compelling call for unity and collective effort in Zimbabwe’s ongoing struggle for political and social change.

In a passionate statement, Chamisa urged citizens to move past internal blame and focus on the collective goal of national improvement.

Chamisa emphasized the inherent strengths of the Zimbabwean people, saying, “WE’RE A GREAT PEOPLE…A people of politeness and hospitality.

Our DNA as a people is excellent. We are blessed with many endowments.” His words reflected a deep belief in the nation’s potential and the importance of unity in harnessing it.

Addressing the nation’s political landscape, Chamisa argued that aligning Zimbabwe’s politics with its intrinsic strengths could lead to a transformative “new dawn.” He noted, “If we could just get our politics right and get our nation to be born again.

We have everything. We have a unique God-given gift of resources—the human resources, the natural resources, the material resources, and the @Godisinit spiritual resources.”

Chamisa’s vision is one of a united nation where every citizen plays a part in the collective effort to forge a better future.

He urged Zimbabweans to imagine a scenario where they come together, stating, “#JustImagine If we could come together, pull together and walk together, the world will see a WINNING NATION and SHINING COUNTRY on the African continent and beyond.”

In his closing remarks, Chamisa reiterated his call for unity and collective action, signing off with an inspiring message: “Blessed Friday #JustImagine #NewDawn #Godisinit.”

This statement from Chamisa serves as a reminder of the power of unity and shared purpose in the quest for national progress.

