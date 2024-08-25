NRZ Denies It Owns London Properties Being Milked By Secret Cartels

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has vehemently denied recent allegations circulating on social media that the organization owns abandoned properties in London that have purportedly fallen into the hands of cartels. In an official statement released on August 25, 2024, the NRZ clarified several misconceptions about its property holdings, both locally and internationally.

According to the statement, NRZ does not own any shares, properties, or have any direct or indirect links with the London Stock Exchange or any properties in the United Kingdom. The organization emphasized that it has no control over any properties outside Zimbabwe, debunking the claims made by some social media users that NRZ possesses UK-based assets.

The NRZ has also addressed the frequent confusion between itself and the NRZ Contributory Pension Fund, especially regarding property ownership. The organization explained that while it is the sponsoring employer of the Pension Fund, it does not own or manage any of the Fund’s properties, either domestically or abroad. The statement reiterated that the Pension Fund’s assets, including offshore properties, are independently managed and the proceeds are used to benefit the Fund’s members.

The NRZ statement, however, fails to disclose the identities of persons who currently control plus those who benefit from proceeds from the pension fund’s assets.

As ZimEye continues to pursue them for a comment, the NRZ has further refuted reports that it owns and has legal rights to land stretching up to 2 kilometers on either side of railway lines in Zimbabwe.



The correct legal position, as stated by the NRZ, is that only 45 meters of land on either side of the railway tracks is considered Railway Reserve Land, designated for future railway expansion. Additionally, the organization confirmed that it does not own any land in Johannesburg or any properties in Zambia and Botswana.

The NRZ also provided historical context, noting that properties once owned by the now-defunct Rhodesia Railways, which included assets in Zimbabwe, Botswana, and South Africa, were distributed among successor entities, including Zambia Railways Limited and NRZ. These assets were managed by a joint committee known as the Higher Authority, composed of representatives from both Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The NRZ’s statement comes in response to growing speculation and misinformation on social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where users have been discussing the organization’s alleged ownership of international properties. The NRZ has sought to put these rumors to rest with its detailed clarification.

NRZ’s Official Statement suggests in summary:

Denial of Ownership of London Properties:

“The NRZ does not own any shares and has no direct or indirect link, right, or benefit from the London Stock Exchange. Furthermore, NRZ does not own any property in the UK as some X users have claimed.”

Clarification on Relationship with the NRZ Contributory Pension Fund:

“NRZ has often been confused with the NRZ Contributory Pension Fund, especially on matters relating to property ownership both within and outside Zimbabwe. The two are separate entities that are accountable individually.”

“NRZ has no rights nor control over properties owned by the Pension Fund. The relationship between the NRZ and the Pension Fund is that the NRZ is the sponsoring employer and as such, is adequately informed that the fund’s offshore properties are well managed and proceeds are benefiting the membership.”

On Claims of Extensive Land Ownership in Zimbabwe:

“There are claims that the NRZ owns and has legal right to 2km land either side of the railway line. Nothing can be further from the truth. The correct position is that 45 metres of land either side of the tracks is regarded as Railway Reserve Land and is legally gazetted as such.”

Rejection of Property Ownership in South Africa, Zambia, and Botswana:

“Further to that, the NRZ does not own an inch of land in Johannesburg and has no properties in Zambia and Botswana.”

The NRZ’s statement follows a wave of speculation and misinformation spread on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), where users have been discussing the organization’s alleged ownership of international properties, particularly in the United Kingdom.

The NRZ concluded its statement by addressing the historical context of its property ownership, clarifying that assets formerly held by Rhodesia Railways were divided among successor entities such as Zambia Railways Limited and the National Railways of Zimbabwe.

For the latest developments, stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of this story.

