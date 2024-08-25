Three Top Church Bosses Fired

By Religion Reporter- The Reformed Church in Zimbabwe has fired three top officials for bad governance.

The three, General Secretary Tafadzwa Simba and two senior managers, were fired Friday after the disciplinary hearings had concluded.

Last year, Masimba banned all RCZ schools from dealing with The Mirror after the newspaper started raising issues of bad governance in the church.

Authoritative sources confirmed that also fired is the church’s human resources manager, Frank Shuro and treasurer Pikisai Mhizha.

They were dragged to a hearing following an audit report that exposed a lot of cases to do with abuse of office and alleged corruption.

The three were each found guilty of at least five cases involving failure to follow procurement procedure, travelling outside the country without relevant approval of the board and buying without authority.

The church did not go for the more difficult cases of fraud and theft as these would have been more difficult to prove even when the evidence is there.

The development comes at a time when many missionary churches in Zimbabwe are now being run for personal gain. In some churches top leadership have shared schools and hospitals and they are now in the hands of individuals who run them for personal profit.

Efforts to get a comment for RCZ acting General Secretary Lovemore Mashamba were futile at the time of publishing.

Masimba was the pastor in charge of the InterCity Congregation in Harate before he was voted RCZ General Secretary.

-Masvingo Mirror

