WestProp Officially Launches The US$280 Million Hills Luxury Golf Estate

By Business Reporter- West Properties Private Limited (WestProp) has officially launched its ambitious US$280 million construction project for the Hills Luxury Golf Estate.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa led a high-powered government delegation last Friday and officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony, testifying the private sector’s confidence in the Second Republic’s economic policies.

The President at the event praised the WestProp’s CEO, Ken Sharpe, for his visionary leadership in continuing to invest in Zimbabwe’s economy, particularly in the housing and human settlement development space.

Said President Mnangagwa:

“This project is not just about building homes; it’s about creating sustainable and functional human settlements,” said the official during the ceremony. “The Hills Luxury Golf Estate is a signature feature in our ongoing efforts to market Zimbabwe as a destination of choice, and it will significantly contribute to the realisation of our national Vision 2030.”

The project is part of WestProp’s broader goal to lay a “billion bricks” across Zimbabwe, contributing to the country’s housing stock and aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 11, which focuses on sustainable cities and communities.

The estate’s design incorporates green technologies and building certification best practices, reflecting a commitment to the global green economy agenda and climate change mitigation.

The President highlighted the partnership between WestProp and the City of Harare as an exemplary model of public-private collaboration.

The project is expected to enhance Harare’s standing as a world-class city, with the local authority urged to ramp up service delivery and ensure the city’s cleanliness and maintenance.

Added President Mnangagwa:

“As we journey towards Vision 2030, projects like the Hills Luxury Golf Estate are crucial in driving our development agenda. They symbolise the hard work and dedication of Zimbabweans in building our nation, brick by brick,” the official stated.

The Hills Luxury Golf Estate, described as a “lifestyle developer philosophy” project, will encompass over 862 residential units, accommodating approximately 4,310 people.

The estate will feature state-of-the-art amenities, including tennis and swimming academies, a gymnasium, and a golf course, aligning with global trends in urban development.

The Hills Luxury Golf Estate is poised to set new standards in Zimbabwe’s real estate sector, attracting both local and international interest, particularly in the sports and tourism sub-sectors.

With its world-class amenities, the estate is expected to draw professional golfers and other athletes to Zimbabwe, further boosting the country’s image on the global stage.

The President reaffirmed the government’s support for private sector-led initiatives, emphasising that such projects are essential for the modernisation and industrialisation of Zimbabwe.

The Hills Luxury Golf Estate, now officially launched, marks a significant milestone in the country’s ongoing urban transformation.

