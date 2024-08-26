Endrick Makes Dream Debut with Real Madrid

Sports Correspondent

In a thrilling debut, Brazilian teenager Endrick made an instant impact for Real Madrid, scoring a stunning goal in stoppage time to seal a 3-0 victory over Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

The 18-year-old sensation, who replaced Kylian Mbappé in the 86th minute, became the youngest foreign player to score for Madrid in the Spanish league, breaking a record previously held by Raphael Varane.

Endrick’s impressive debut was hailed by coach Carlo Ancelotti, who praised his control, powerful shot, and danger in tight spaces.

The goal capped off an emphatic win for defending champions Madrid, with Federico Valverde and Brahim Díaz also finding the net.

After making his debut, Endrick’s teammates and coach are eager to see him continue to shine, with Valverde urging him to keep working hard to reach his full potential.

