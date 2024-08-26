Tsvangirai Uses Girl Child Empowerment to Combat Drug Abuse

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In a proactive approach to tackle drug and substance abuse, Norton MP Richard Tsvangirai is harnessing girl child empowerment programs within his constituency.

Over the weekend, Tsvangirai highlighted his efforts to support local sports as a strategic measure to address these pressing issues.

Tsvangirai’s initiative involves providing netball and football uniforms to local teams, a move aimed at both supporting sports and fostering communal unity.

“In my effort to support the girl child and promote local sports, I’ve been able to hand over netball outfits to four teams. We have also been able to supply football uniforms to four teams as part of our aim to support local sports programs,” Tsvangirai stated.

According to Tsvangirai, engaging young people in sports not only nurtures communal spirit but also acts as a deterrent against risky behaviors such as drug and alcohol use.

“In addition to being vital in fostering communal cohesiveness, sporting events also serve as a catalyst in diverting young people from risky behaviors like drug and alcohol use,” he explained.

The MP’s long-term vision is to utilize these sports programs as a platform to combat the scourge of drug and substance abuse, which he notes has had devastating effects on families and has claimed many young lives.

“My long-term hope is that by continuing on this constructive path, we will be able to address societal issues like drug and substance abuse,” Tsvangirai said.

Through these efforts, Tsvangirai aims to create a supportive environment for young people, steering them towards positive activities and away from harmful practices.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...