17-Year-Old Scammer Walks Away With With US$2k

A 17-year-old boy from Zimre Park, Ruwa, was arraigned before the Harare Magistrates Court for defrauding high school students.

Sometime in July 2024, the accused person posed as a member of the Junior Parliament, promising students a chance to join the Junior Motivators SADC Parliament program. He charged them $62 for registration and uniforms and $50 for a camping trip to Domboshava Resort. After receiving payments, he disappeared. The total amount involved was $2,640. Nothing was recovered.

The accused person was released into the custody of his guardian. The matter was remanded to 5 September 2024.

