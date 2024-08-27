Chaos Disrupts Zimbabwe Red Cross Society Elections As Harare District Election Halted Amid Allegations of Corruption

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) is facing growing turmoil as chaos marred the Harare district elections, leading to their cancellation over the weekend in Highfields.

The humanitarian organization is currently embroiled in severe discontent, with allegations of massive corruption and election rigging circulating among members. Efforts by Harare Provincial Manager Vongai Masara to bring in police assistance were unsuccessful. Law enforcement agents, upon arrival, were informed that there was no violence, only a demand for answers from frustrated voters.

The situation escalated when Masara conducted a roll call to verify the presence of branch members. She then ordered all City Centre branch members to leave the room, a decision that sparked outrage. Despite their protests, the members were forced out without being given an explanation.

Feeling the pressure, Masara led the members to her office, where she informed them that their branch had been dissolved due to a lack of meetings. When questioned about the constitutional basis for this action, Masara was unable to provide a satisfactory answer and shifted the blame to the outgoing Harare District Chairperson, Mr. John Fombe, who also failed to offer clarity.

This reporter observed Masara attempting to seek guidance from the head office. She was reportedly informed that while Article 53 allows for the dissolution of the National Society, it does not apply to individual branches. Masara was left speechless, unable to justify her actions.

Further complications arose when Masara could not confirm her membership in the Election Committee, which is responsible for conducting elections under Articles 29.9 and 55 of the ZRCS constitution. Additionally, when asked why provincial officials such as Chairperson Mr. Crisbow Mudyiwa, Vice Chairperson Mr. Achbold Maibek, and Treasurer Mr. Lovemore Skepa were present, Masara claimed they were observers but could not cite the constitutional provision that permitted their presence.

Masara also failed to explain why she allowed five members from each branch to participate when the constitution (Article 16.1(c)) clearly stipulates a maximum of three members per branch. In a surprising move, she then called the police, who arrived promptly with both uniformed and plainclothes officers, despite the absence of any disturbance.

Subsequently, Masara announced the postponement of the election to a date yet to be determined, stating that the Election Committee would oversee the rescheduled vote.

In related developments, volunteers from four branches in Insiza, Matebeleland South Province, have written to the so-called Election Committee, highlighting alleged rigging tactics employed by Provincial Manager Mr. Johnson Sibanda. The volunteers claim that Sibanda conducted elections on August 8, 2024, instead of the scheduled August 24, 2024, a discrepancy confirmed by outgoing Chairperson Miss Hadebe, who claims her reappointment as district chairperson was directed by higher authorities, despite no constitutional provision allowing for such actions.

Sibanda, in response, claims he has been promoted to Chairperson of the Election Committee.

Controversy also surrounds the disqualification of the Inskumin branch in Gweru District by Provincial Manager Marble Zinange. Despite having 24 fully paid-up members, including three with over five years of continuous membership, the branch was denied the right to elect or be elected on the grounds of being a relatively new branch. This decision contradicts the ZRCS constitution, which only restricts new members from being elected but does not deny them the right to vote. The other three members are eligible to stand for election.

The Gweru district elections held on August 23, 2024, were also tainted by irregularities, with five members from each branch casting votes in violation of Article 16.1(c), which permits only three members per branch to vote.

As the drama continues to unfold within the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, ZRCS President Mr. Mlambo has remained silent. Meanwhile, questions are being raised about the role of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) as the situation remains unresolved.

