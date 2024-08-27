Credit Facility Scheme Brings Relief to Rural Schools

Business Correspondent

In a recent news release, Barmlo Investments announced its innovative Easy Build School Block Scheme, a credit facility designed to support rural schools in developing their infrastructure.

This scheme offers a comprehensive solution for schools seeking to construct or upgrade facilities such as classroom blocks, teacher housing, durawalls, laboratory blocks, and more.

Through this program, Barmlo Investments provides technical expertise, mobilizes building materials, and oversees construction projects while offering financial support at a zero-interest rate. Participating schools can repay the construction costs over a predetermined period.

The scheme was launched to address the unique challenges faced by rural schools in accessing quality infrastructure. Barmlo Investments is committed to making a positive impact on education in these communities.

The announcement was accompanied by photos from the groundbreaking ceremony for the A-Level Laboratory Block in Mberengwa District, a testament to the scheme’s success.

