Job Sikhala Labels Chitepo School Of Ideology ‘Redundant and Anti-People’

By A Correspondent| In a sharp rebuke, Zimbabwean opposition leader Job Sikhala has fiercely condemned the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, a key institution linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

Sikhala’s critique emerges as debates continue over the school’s role in promoting government-endorsed ideologies and fostering loyalty to the current regime.

Sikhala dismissed the school’s ideological teachings as “redundant” and disconnected from the needs of ordinary citizens. He emphasized that values and principles should not be sacrificed for the pursuit of money and power.

“No amount of silver and gold should persuade you to abandon your principles and be dragged to the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, only to be indoctrinated with outdated ideology,” Sikhala declared.

His remarks highlight a broader dissatisfaction with what he sees as efforts to stifle dissent and promote a narrow, government-centric perspective. Sikhala also criticized opposition members who have attended the Chitepo School, accusing them of compromising their principles for personal gain.

“The ideology that promotes the persecution of those who disagree with it, and the intolerance of opponents of the establishment, is fundamentally anti-people,” Sikhala stated, expressing his concern that the school encourages dangerous intolerance and the persecution of dissenters.

Sikhala’s critique underscores a deepening ideological divide within Zimbabwean politics, with opposition voices growing increasingly vocal in their opposition to Mnangagwa’s government and its institutions.

His comments challenge the legitimacy of the Herbert Chitepo School and serve as a rallying cry for those advocating for greater political transparency and freedom of expression.

