Mablanyo Speaks On Sweet Victory

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe has explained the factor that helped his charges execute their game plan perfectly after the team qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup first round following their aggregate victory over ZESCO United of Zambia.

The Glamour Boys won the tie 1-0 on aggregate after holding the Zambians to a goalless stalemate in the return fixture in Ndola on Saturday.

Speaking after the match, Chigowe hailed his team’s defensive structure that stood to preserve the 1-0 lead achieved in the first leg.

The gaffer said: “In both encounters it was not easy coming face-to-face with the built of Zesco players but credit to the boys; they stuck to the game plan.

“We enjoy this victory because we fought hard for it.”

Chigowe also revealed that they had a lot of information about their opponents and that helped them to execute their game plan.

He added: “What we worked on defensively was to deny them scoring opportunities. We had a lot of information on Zesco and we managed to do just that over the two legs.”

