Mnangagwa’s Allies Push for Constitutional Amendment to Extend Presidential Term Limits

By A Correspondent| Allies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa are initiating efforts to amend Zimbabwe’s Constitution, paving the way for him to serve beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, which are set to end in 2028.

This push for constitutional change comes despite Mnangagwa’s earlier statements that he would step down at the conclusion of his second and final term. The ruling Zanu PF party is expected to propose this amendment at its annual people’s conference scheduled for October.

Over the weekend, the Harare province resolved to advocate for the amendment, with other provinces likely to follow suit in the coming weeks. Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa confirmed this move, stating, “The most pressing issue is that the Constitution of Zimbabwe needs to be amended to allow him to remain in power beyond 2028. We are aware of the constitutional restrictions; it currently states that the President can serve a maximum of two terms, each lasting five years.”

Masimirembwa mentioned that options on the table include extending the duration of each term, increasing the term limit from two to three terms, or removing the term limit entirely.

Zanu PF’s two-thirds majority in Parliament provides a straightforward path to altering the Constitution, despite a clause that prevents amendments from benefiting the incumbent. However, Masimirembwa suggested that even this clause could be repealed to ensure that Mnangagwa benefits from any changes.

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa acknowledged the provincial resolutions but clarified that these do not represent the party’s official stance. “We are a democratic party, and provinces are allowed to make their resolutions to carry to the conference,” he said. “However, this is not the party position because the politburo, which is the highest decision-making body, has not discussed any issues pertaining to that.”

Political analyst Pardon Taodzera expressed concern about the implications of this move on Zimbabwe’s democratic institutions, warning that extending Mnangagwa’s term would erode democratic norms and undermine the will of the people. “Zimbabweans deserve a leadership transition based on democratic principles and the rule of law. Any attempts to circumvent constitutional safeguards for personal gain will only deepen political instability and undermine the country’s progress,” Taodzera said.

Legal expert Aaron Hamauswa echoed these concerns, stressing the importance of upholding the Constitution to maintain the integrity of Zimbabwe’s democratic institutions.

The Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI), a local think tank, suggested that while Mnangagwa’s civilian allies could push for the constitutional amendment, the military would have the final say. “As Zanu PF continues to grapple with a colossal succession battle, the role of the military in intra-party politics will become apparent in the decisive phase, although at this moment that role has not been shown overtly,” ZDI stated.

The push for Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond 2028 has reportedly caused rifts within Zanu PF, especially amid speculation that Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga may seek the presidency in 2028. Chiwenga, a former army general, has not publicly declared any intentions to pursue the top post.

