President Chakwera's Suspicious Comment On VP's Plane Crash Death

Analyzing President Lazarus Chakwera’s Statements on the Plane Crash Involving Former Deputy President Saulos Chilima.

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | On a recent DW TV programme, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi made statements regarding the tragic plane crash that resulted in the death of his former deputy, Saulos Chilima. The incident has drawn significant public interest, particularly concerning the transparency and timely release of investigation reports conducted by German experts. President Chakwera’s responses during the interview have raised concerns about the government’s handling of the investigation, prompting questions about potential underlying motives or cover-ups.



This report delves into President Chakwera’s comments, analyzes their implications, and references relevant case law from around the world to understand how similar statements have been handled in judicial contexts.

The Interview: A Closer Look at President Chakwera’s Statements

During the interview, President Chakwera made several notable remarks:

No Hold-Up Per Se: The President downplayed the delay in releasing the investigation report by stating, “There is no hold-up, per se…”. This phrase is ambiguous and could be interpreted as an attempt to minimize the significance of the delay, raising suspicions about the reasons for withholding the report. Privilege and Honour: Chakwera described the investigators’ sharing of the preliminary findings as both a “privilege” and an “honour.” This choice of words is unusual in the context of an official investigation, suggesting a possible attempt to frame the situation positively, despite the public’s right to know the findings promptly. Assurance to the Family: The President mentioned that the investigators assured the family with preliminary findings before preparing a conclusive report. This could indicate that the government is more concerned with managing perceptions than with ensuring transparency. Commitment to Transparency: Finally, Chakwera stated, “We made a commitment that we would not want any of that to not be known to all of the Malawians,” implying an intention to be transparent. However, the lack of a clear timeframe for the report’s release contradicts this commitment.

Analyzing the Implications

The delay in releasing the investigation report, coupled with President Chakwera’s ambiguous and somewhat contradictory statements, raises serious concerns about the possibility of a cover-up or at least a lack of full transparency. In cases of high-profile incidents like this, timely and clear communication is crucial to maintain public trust.

Case Law Analysis

To understand how such statements have been treated legally, we can look at cases from various jurisdictions where government officials’ comments during investigations were scrutinized.

United States: National Security and Transparency

Case Reference : New York Times Co. v. United States (1971) – The Pentagon Papers Case

: New York Times Co. v. United States (1971) – The Pentagon Papers Case Implication: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the government could not prevent the publication of classified information unless it could prove that publication would cause a “grave and irreparable” harm. In the context of President Chakwera’s comments, this case underscores the need for the government to provide a compelling reason for withholding information from the public.

United Kingdom: The Hillsborough Disaster Inquest

Case Reference : R (on the application of Lewis) v HM Coroner for the Mid & North Division of the County of Shropshire (2010)

: R (on the application of Lewis) v HM Coroner for the Mid & North Division of the County of Shropshire (2010) Implication: The inquest into the Hillsborough disaster revealed a cover-up by authorities, leading to the quashing of original inquest verdicts. The case highlights the legal and moral responsibility of the state to ensure transparency and accountability in investigations, relevant to President Chakwera’s delayed report release.

South Africa: The Marikana Massacre Commission

Case Reference : Farlam Commission of Inquiry (2012)

: Farlam Commission of Inquiry (2012) Implication: The Farlam Commission investigated the Marikana Massacre, where police killed 34 miners. The Commission criticized the government’s handling of the incident, including delays and lack of transparency, echoing concerns similar to those raised by President Chakwera’s comments.

How President Chakwera Could Have Responded Better

Given the serious nature of the situation, President Chakwera could have handled the interview more effectively by:

Providing a Clear Timeline: Instead of vague assurances, he could have committed to a specific date by which the report would be released, demonstrating accountability. Emphasizing Transparency: He should have unequivocally stated that the government has nothing to hide and is committed to full disclosure, reinforcing public trust. Acknowledging Public Concerns: Recognizing the public’s anxiety and frustration over the delay could have shown empathy and a deeper understanding of the situation’s gravity.

President Chakwera’s comments on the investigation into the plane crash that killed Saulos Chilima are problematic for several reasons, primarily due to their ambiguity and the lack of a clear commitment to transparency. Historical and legal precedents from around the world suggest that such situations demand utmost transparency and accountability to prevent erosion of public trust and to uphold the principles of justice. The President’s failure to provide a specific timeline and the vague nature of his assurances raise concerns that warrant further scrutiny.

