Zanu PF Sidelines Coup Masterminder As Mnangagwa Fights To Overtake Mugabe

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF party structures are working to close the door on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s chances of succeeding President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2028, pushing instead for constitutional amendments that would allow Mnangagwa to extend his rule indefinitely.

As the party gears up for its 21st Annual People’s Conference, to be held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds in Bulawayo from October 22 to 27, there is mounting support for these proposed changes. If adopted, the amendments could be fast-tracked through Parliament, where ZANU PF holds a commanding majority, with backing from the opposition CCC faction led by Sengezo Tshabangu.

At a recent provincial inter-district conference held by ZANU PF’s Harare Province, the most significant resolution was the recommendation that Mnangagwa should continue to lead the country beyond 2028. Harare provincial chairman Godwills Masimirembwa stated, “The Constitution of Zimbabwe must be amended to enable him to continue to lead beyond 2028.” He suggested possible avenues, including extending the length of presidential terms, increasing the number of terms allowed, or removing term limits altogether.

Additionally, the Harare conference recommended amending a constitutional clause that prohibits any changes from benefiting the incumbent president. However, legal expert Thabani Mpofu argued on X (formerly Twitter) that such an amendment would not be legitimate, stating that Mnangagwa cannot constitutionally benefit from an extension of the presidential term limit.

Mnangagwa first assumed office in 2017 after the military ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe. He then secured electoral victories in 2018 and 2023, though both results were contested by his main rival, Nelson Chamisa.

