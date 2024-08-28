High Court Orders ZACC To Return Wadyajena’s Vehicles

By A Correspondent| The High Court has granted an order to execute the court’s ruling to return a fleet of vehicles seized from businessman Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

The writ to execute order granted by the High Court has seen Wadyajena getting back his seized vehicles this Wednesday.

Wadyajena was granted leave to execute the judgment by the High Court pending the determination of the appeals filed to the Supreme Court by Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the National Prosecuting Authourity of Zimbabwe (NPA) who are against the High Court’s judgment.

The legal battle began when ZACC seized a fleet of 23-tonne haulage trucks and a Lamborghini SUV from Mayor Logistics (Private) Limited.

The vehicles were seized in 2022 during an investigation into allegations of defrauding the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe of US$5.8 million.

However, the charges against Wadyajena and five others were dropped before a plea was entered, leading to questions regarding the lawful basis for continuing to hold the seized vehicles.

The High Court determined that the continued seizure of Wadyajena’s property beyond the initial 30-day period, without an extension application, was unlawful.

ZACC and NPA are however challenging the High Court decision and lodged an appeal which is yet to be determined.

