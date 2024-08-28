Mai TT Jailed Again

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Harare magistrate Lynn Chizhou has sentenced socialite and comedian Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai TT, to one month in jail with an option of paying a US$30 fine for contempt of court.

Murata, who has gained notoriety for her frequent brushes with the law, quickly paid the fine to avoid incarceration.

Murata defaulted on a court appearance on August 19 and was fined on Tuesday.

Her lawyer, Tafadzwa Muvhami, argued that Murata missed court because she was attending her father’s burial.

Despite the absence of supporting documentation like a death certificate or burial order, Muvhami insisted that the widely publicized funeral was proof that Murata did not intentionally skip her court date.

However, Magistrate Chizhou was unconvinced by the defence’s argument, noting that Murata had developed a pattern of defaulting court appearances.

This latest incident marks the second time this month that she has failed to show up in court, prompting the magistrate to confirm the warrant.

Murata is currently involved in a perjury case against Melissa Munyorove.

The court heard that Murata owed Munyorove US$3,120, with an agreement to pay US$500 per month.

A default judgment had previously been issued against Murata, which she later contested.

Mai TT has a history of legal run-ins. She recently served a jail term after being convicted of theft.

In recent years, she has been embroiled in multiple court cases, including charges of fraud, assault, and theft.

Her public persona, which often blends comedy with controversy, has seen her in and out of courtrooms, making headlines for both her legal troubles and her outspoken nature.

Her frequent legal issues have tarnished her reputation, overshadowing her career as a comedian and social media influencer.

