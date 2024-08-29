10 Zimbabweans Perish in Limpopo Bus Crash

A devastating road accident occurred on Tuesday night near Makhado town in Limpopo province, South Africa, claiming the lives of 10 Zimbabwean nationals.

The bus, travelling from Bulawayo to Gauteng province, was involved in a fatal crash, resulting in the loss of five men and five women.

According to Limpopo’s Department of Transport and Community Safety, the bus was traveling at high speed when it failed to navigate a roundabout, lost control, and overturned, causing the tragic incident. The accident occurred just before midnight on Tuesday, with all deceased confirmed to be foreign nationals.

The department’s MEC, Ms. Violet Mathye, expressed sadness over the incident, stating that the accident scene had been cleared and injured passengers were receiving medical attention at various hospitals.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of road travel and the importance of adhering to safety protocols.

