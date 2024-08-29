LIVE AUDIO: Hopewell Chin’ono Pleads Saying He Won’t Mention Chamisa Ever Again In Life, Just After Being Exposed Over Money Laundering

The controversial activist, Hopewell Chin'ono last night for the upteenth time pleaded (video saying he won't uttbellw)er anything anymore about the country's most popular politician Nelson Chamisa again after initially saying he has evidence of financial wrongdoing to accuse the… pic.twitter.com/ZkZNmLESbC — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 29, 2024

The controversial activist, Hopewell Chin’ono last night for the upteenth time pleaded saying he won’t utter anything anymore about the country’s most popular politician Nelson Chamisa again after initially saying he has evidence of financial wrongdoing to accuse the man. “I made a comment about Chamisa but you’re still following me to attack me, why?,” he asked, as he spoke in a space run by @mutssy_Salani .



Chin’ono last week accused @nelsonchamisa saying he has misappropriated election funds, and threatened to release the specifics of his allegation, without elaborating (screen print below). Challenging the opposition leader in person, he said “funds were donated to both parties and they were misappropriated,” as he wrote while posting Chamisa’s face aside Emmerson Mnangagwa’s.

Chinono’s allegations against Chamisa have drawn the same accountability standards he advocates because he has so far revealed that he purchased his first property from illicit proceeds from the UK he obtained back in 1996, contrary to his earlier claims that didn’t use any UK cash and they were from a Zimbabwe CABS bank mortgage. (see the following video of his explosive disclosures).

Many people have complained saying Chin’ono’s speeches and writings for several years contain repeat name-dropping of public figures in order to either elevate self or validate his illicit wealth, and on top of the list is the Dr Maboreke family he once suggested saying can vouch for the source of money that paid for his first home through a 1996 UK credit for a sportscar. For more than a year since April 2023, Chin’ono has failed to name the British company he claims funded his first property acquisition during the years many of his best friends who include Beverly Moyo (Sule) and Joseph Mhaka @Jmhaka got convicted of high profile money laundering [of more than £1,3million].

Joseph Mhaka was smuggled out of UK by England’s most notorious convicted cheque fraudster (recently convicted in 2020) and on Sunday night, Hopewell Chin’ono boasted saying investigative news articles concerning his money laundering, are being laughed at by Western politicians because he actually has a syndicate of many Hopewells working in the British and French Parliaments and even the United Nations.

He said, “you can imagine that the attacks I get, you know I go into offices, I met parliamentarians in Britain in France I spoke to some and they were all laughing at how when they do a Google search. ZimEye is always spreading all of this stuff but if it was but if it wasn’t for my international reputation, I wouldn’t be able to open these doors, so I am saying there are many Hopewells that are working in international organisations, some of those doors you see me entering have been opened because of Zimbabweans who are working in those organisations that are behind Zimbabwe so with those Zimbabwe that work in the United Nations they work in the African Union, they work in the SADC they work in different places, for us to harness the power that they have, we must have an institution… ” FULL ARTICLE-

https://www.zimeye.net/2024/08/27/hopewell-chinonos-full-sunday-speech-chamisa-isnt-leadership-material-gheto-youths-will-chose-me-instead-and-chamisa-misappropriated-election-mon/?fbclid=IwY2xjawE8xBVleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHQyPuauxcO3XZWTmcvSdu4ZgsmQ57MtTmO_22SUl4uq3dJ17ewCZZEPfzg_aem_zgDAua-KNJ8j1R-U8c8cRw

