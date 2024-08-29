Mark Ngwazi Floors Macheso: There’s No King Of Sungura

Spread the love

Mark Ngwazi Declares There’s No “King of Sungura” in Recent Interview.

Q: And who is the king of sungura?

MN: All sungura musicians can be kings of sungura. It depends with the people that are supporting you as an artist. I didn’t venture into music for money, but I have to appreciate that I’m now making ends meet out of music. So ne trailer yandinayo kumashure and also I don’t know kuti ndichafarirwa kusvika kupi, I don’t have time to fight or compete with other artists.

Q: There seem to be a war of words on social media between your fans and those of Alick Macheso.

Mark Ngwazi

MN: I won’t interfere or control what fans say. These guys are using their data, and they are always enjoying themselves so I don’t think I have control. But we are different with fans as artists, as artists we don’t have bad blood, we don’t fight each other. I don’t have any bad blood with mdhara Macheso. Have you ever heard me saying anything bad about him or undermining him? I respect every artist from Thomas Mapfumo to Ras Pompy.

Harare, Zimbabwe — In a candid interview broadcasted by state media, HMetro popular sungura artist Mark Ngwazi made a bold statement, asserting that the title of “king of sungura” is open to everyone who performs the genre. The pint-sized musician emphasized that his focus has never been on competition, but rather on creating music for the love of the art.

Ngwazi, known for his electrifying performances and hit songs, expressed his disinterest in the rivalry often associated with the genre. “The good thing is you have never heard me saying I’m the king of sungura, or I’m at the top of the rest and others follow, even my band member, or chanter saying that,” Ngwazi said during the interview. “This is because I don’t sing for competition or to be on top.”

His remarks come at a time when debates over who holds the crown in sungura music have been intensifying among fans and within the industry. However, Ngwazi’s statements seem to suggest a more inclusive view of the genre, encouraging artists to focus on their craft rather than titles.

Ngwazi’s stance could reshape the narrative within the sungura community, where the race for dominance has often overshadowed the music itself. By downplaying the importance of being labeled the “king,” he underscores the value of unity and mutual respect among musicians.

As the interview continues to make waves, it remains to be seen how the rest of the sungura community will respond to Ngwazi’s non-competitive philosophy. For now, his message is clear: sungura is for everyone, and no one should be crowned above the rest.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...