Mozambican President Nyusi Openly Declares He Is Leaving Power After 10 Years

By A Correspondent| Mozambican leader Filipe Nyusi has openly announced that he will be ceding power at the end of his second term to allow the country to elect a new President.

Nyusi said this in front of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is currently fixated with amending the constitution to remove term limits so that he can go beyond the prescribed two terms.

Why Nyusi chose to say it in front of someone who is doing the opposite of what he himself has done is subject of speculation, but it could have been directly aimed at Mnangagwa.

According to Newshawks, footage of Nyusi speaking about this issue showed Mnangagwa and his wife, First Lady Auxillia, looking ashen-faced and visibly uncomfortable.

Ironically Nyusi is 65 and Mnangagwa is 82.

