New Date For Warriors, Harambee Stars Tie

Spread the love

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has confirmed a new date for the clash between the Harambe Stars and Zimbabwe.

Kenya will host the Warriors in the opening game of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J.

It was initially reported that the match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday 4 September.

However, the FKF has announced that the tie will not happen on that day but on Friday, the 6th of the month.

The football body said on their website: “The Harambee Stars will play their first match on Friday, September 6, 2024 against Zimbabwe in Uganda at Stade Mandela National Stadium.”

The match was moved to Kampala, Uganda due to unavailability of approved stadiums in Kenya.

The East African country’s two main grounds Nyayo Stadium and Kasarani Sports Complex are currently undergoing renovations in preparation for CHAN 2025, and AFCON 2027, and are not yet ready for use.

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...