Questions Arise About Chiwenga’s Wealth

By Political Reporter- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wealth has come under scrutiny following revelations that his wife, Miniyothabo Baloyi, was defrauded of nearly US$1 million in construction deals.

The incident has raised questions about the source of the funds involved, given that both Chiwenga and his wife are/were soldiers whose official salaries are nowhere near the amounts in question.

According to reports, Gray Homes, a Harare-based construction company, and its directors, Annavestah Mudiwa (39) and Gray Mudiwa (44), appeared in court facing charges of defrauding Baloyi of nearly US$930,000.

The charges stem from three separate incidents between March 2023 and August 2024.

Baloyi allegedly engaged Gray Homes for various building projects, including a double-storey house, a cottage, a boundary wall, a warehouse, and a shopping mall.

However, the company is accused of misrepresenting its capacity to complete these projects and diverting the funds to other uses.

In March 2023, Baloyi reportedly paid Gray Homes US$560,000 for the construction of a double-storey house, a cottage, and a boundary wall, with an agreed completion period of 90 days.

The project was never completed, leading to a financial loss of US$389,100.

In June 2023, she paid an additional US$550,000 after being assured by Gray Homes that they could construct a warehouse at Chivaraidze Farm in Goromonzi.

Once again, the construction was not completed, and US$390,000 was allegedly diverted by the company for personal use.

The pattern repeated in September 2023, when Gray Homes convinced Baloyi to pay US$158,000 for the construction of a shopping mall at Silalatshani Business Centre in Filabusi.

As with the previous projects, the mall was never built, and US$151,000 was reportedly diverted by the accused.

The State has opposed bail for the Mudiwas, citing their arrest at the Beitbridge Border Post while attempting to flee to South Africa.

These revelations have sparked concerns about the origins of the funds used by Baloyi, given the disparity between the official incomes of the Vice President and his wife and the substantial sums involved in these transactions.

The incident has fueled speculation about possible corruption, as Chiwenga’s rapid accumulation of wealth raises questions about whether his financial activities have been subject to sufficient scrutiny.

