Woman Quits Job To Join Zuma Party

BREAKING NEWS: A woman known as Ntombenhle Mkhize resigned from her job as a teacher to join MK party led by former President Jacob Zuma.

However, she later found herself among more than 8 people who were fired from the party as members of the parliament . Of now, Mkhize and other dismissed members are fighting to return back to their positions as MPs and party members.

Their case will be heard between 2 and 3 September 2024 in the Western Cape high court.

