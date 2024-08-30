Woman Quits Job To Join Zuma Party
30 August 2024
BREAKING NEWS: A woman known as Ntombenhle Mkhize resigned from her job as a teacher to join MK party led by former President Jacob Zuma.
However, she later found herself among more than 8 people who were fired from the party as members of the parliament . Of now, Mkhize and other dismissed members are fighting to return back to their positions as MPs and party members.
Their case will be heard between 2 and 3 September 2024 in the Western Cape high court.
Limpopo Newspaper