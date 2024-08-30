Zim Darts Star Clinches Gold

Zimbabwean darts player Faith Dube raised the national flag high after clinching gold at the ongoing African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region Five darts championships in Matsapa, Eswatini.

The gold was Dube’s second medal of the day after scooping silver earlier when she partnered Mercy Meke in the open doubles section.

“I have not been doing well in the tournament but I am happy I have got silver and gold on the same day during my second appearance,” said Dube.

Zimbabweans had declared the open singles a Zimbabwean territory with five Zimbabweans, Mercy Meke, Ruth Banda, Thabeth Zhoya and Eunice Moyo making it into the quarter-finals of the ladies’ category.

Experienced Zhoya was however cancelled out by Dube on a two-nil scoreline in a Zimbabwean affair.

David Nyemba and Tarirai Bhasvi found the going tough in the men’s category after losing to the pair of South Africa’s Peter Cronje and Devek Harrypasad.

Hosts Eswatini have put up a memorable tournament with the darts leadership optimistic of taking the sport to dizzy heights.

The president of the Eswatini Darts Association, Kofi Phumlani Ndwandwe said, “We are excited the region came for this tournament. It was not easy hosting but we will tap on the legacy to take the sport forward.”

