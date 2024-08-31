Animal Deaths Rock Gonarezhou

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has announced an outbreak of anthrax in Gonarezhou National Park, following a series of suspicious animal deaths.

According to Zimparks’ chief director, Mr. Pious Makaya, the outbreak was confirmed after samples from deceased animals tested positive for anthrax at the Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust Veterinary Laboratory.

The first reported death was a kudu bull on August 19, 2024, followed by more animal deaths the next day. To date, a total of 54 animals have succumbed to the disease, including buffaloes, elephants, kudus, nyala, impalas, baboons, and a zebra.

Zimparks is taking measures to contain the outbreak, including collecting and disposing of carcasses to prevent further spread and consumption by predators. Surveillance has been conducted at 33 dip tanks adjacent to the park, with no reported deaths in livestock.

Awareness campaigns are underway in Chiredzi District, and the directorate is working to vaccinate approximately 80,000 cattle at the dip tanks along the park’s boundary. Continuous disease surveillance will also be carried out in the area to monitor the situation.

The swift response and measures taken by Zimparks aim to mitigate the impact of the outbreak and prevent its spread to other areas.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...